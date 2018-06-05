Two women die after house fire in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Two women died after an early morning house fire, Tulsa officials say.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a home in west Tulsa.

Firefighters were able to rescue one woman from the fire, however, she later died at the hospital. A second woman was found dead in the home, buried under debris by the door.

Neighbors in the area who called 911 described the scene to FOX 23 as “horrible.”

“It was horrible, it was up in the trees. I thought the tree was going to burn down and come down, it was getting on the car over there, the smoke was getting on it, the whole thing was falling in,” said Barbara Bennett, a neighbor who called 911.

Officials say the home had no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.