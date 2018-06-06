Airport officials kill wild hog trying to get onto runway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Airport biologists were forced to kill a feral hog trying to get onto the runway area of Will Rogers World Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the hog was trying to get under the fence around the runway on the Portland Avenue side, near Field Aerospace.

The airport has a wildlife mitigation plan but officials say they are usually watching out for birds.

The team of two biologists was familiar with the hog and officials say it had been getting more and more persistent about getting onto airport property.

They had tried to catch it in the past and also tried to do that Tuesday afternoon. When they were unsuccessful in their attempts, they were forced to kill the hog.

Airport officials say if a hog got in front of the landing gear of an airplane, it could be a life threatening issue.