Authorities still looking for clues 20 years after Oklahoma teen’s murder

TULSA, Okla. -It has been 20 years since a Tulsa teenager was found dead, and family members say they still don’t have answers.

In June of 1998, authorities say 16-year-old Dena Dean disappeared after work in West Tulsa. Her body was found in a field a week later.

No arrests were ever made in the case.

For the past two years, members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Task Force have been going through evidence in the case, according to KJRH.

Officials say they have interviewed witnesses and served several search warrants, but they have not named a suspect in the case.

If you have any information on the case, call the task force at (918) 388-7686.