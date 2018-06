EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing from purses at an elementary school.

Police say the man went into an elementary school last week while teachers were finishing up the school year and stole money out of multiple purses.

Officials were able to get a picture of the man from surveillance camera.

They also say he drives a black, four-door Jaguar.



If you recognize him or have any information, call police at 405-359-4472.