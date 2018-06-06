Enid man found guilty in 2016 murder, assault in shootings 

ENID, Okla. – After nearly three and a half hours of deliberation, a jury found an Enid man guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday.

25-year-old Christopher Reynaud was on trial for the murder of Daultn Dickerson and the shootings of Alyssa Cull and Johnathan Winters.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, the trial began last week, and the eight-man, four-woman jury found Reynaud guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The jury recommended life in prison for the first-degree murder charge, and 15 years for each assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge.

On June 25, 2016, Dickerson and two of his friends went to a home in Enid to help a friend get out of an abusive situation with her boyfriend.

“We were about to leave and as we were leaving we heard gunfire from behind and I ran to the back of the house. When I came back, Daultn and Alyssa were on the ground,” Jonathan Winters, one of the shooting victims, told News 4 in June 2016.

Winters was shot at twice by her friend’s boyfriend – Reynaud.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t really care about the bullets grazing me because I saw two of my best friends grab their chests and hit the ground. So, the little skims that I had had no concern to me whatsoever,” Winters said.

Dickerson died a short time later, and Cull was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Enid News & Eagles says Reynaud “sat with his hand over his mouth as the court clerk read three guilty verdicts.”

Reynaud’s sentencing date is set for August 13.