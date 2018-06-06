× Firefighters investigating blaze that destroyed Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are investigating after an early morning fire destroyed a home on the city’s west side.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home near Czech Hall Road and Reno.

Fire officials said when they got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The cause of the fire and where it started is still under investigation.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.

According to officials, the home is a total loss.