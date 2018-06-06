Foundation accepting applications for STEM grants

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new grant program is funding science, technology, engineering and math education across Oklahoma.

Devon Energy announced that it will provide seven grants to the Oklahoma FFA Foundation for chapters in central and northwest Oklahoma for the upcoming school year. The awards range from $500 to $5,000 and will fund STEM programs that emphasize hands-on learning.

“Students need real-world, STEM-based learning opportunities to spark their interests and open their eyes to career options,” said Christina Rehkop, Devon’s community relations manager. “Devon is committed to helping our state’s future leaders get the education they need and deserve.”

The Oklahoma FFA Foundation is accepting grant applications through July 13.

“Students discover what they are truly passionate about when they experience hands-on learning,” said Holly Blakey, Oklahoma FFA Foundation executive director. “The Devon grants will give our students the chance to explore new technology and apply the skills they learn in class.”

The grants will be awarded in the fall.