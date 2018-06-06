OKC Zoo caretakers give update on orangutan’s health after discovering dental disease

OKLAHOMA CITY – Caretakers at the Oklahoma City Zoo gave an update Wednesday onToba the Sumatran orangutan after they discovered she had a severe dental disease and bacterial infection in her jaw.

Last month, Great EscApe caretakers noticed Toba was acting lethargic and not eating.

During an exam, it was discovered that Toba had a severe dental disease, including a bacterial infection in her jaw, zoo officials say.

Local dentist Dr. Colin Holman removed seven of Toba’s infected teeth.

Staff said this was not an uncommon occurrence for geriatric apes.

Zoo officials say Toba is progressing well and is still somewhat picky about what foods she will eat. They say she is back in her outdoor habitat area part-time.

Toba was born in 1967 in Germany’s Nuremburg Zoo. She arrived at the OKC Zoo in 1975.

She is the second-oldest orangutan in an AZA-accredited North American zoo and the oldest zoo-born orangutan in the US.