Oklahoma City teen arrested after allegedly sending Snapchat to friends, claiming he killed his parents

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City teenager was arrested after allegedly sending a Snapchat to his friends, claiming he killed his parents.

On June 4th, police were called to a home in the 8400 block of S. Camay Ave to check the welfare of the residents.

A teenager called police saying that one of his friends had sent him a Snapchat, claiming he had just killed both of his parents.

Police officers went to the home and spoke with the teen suspect’s mom, who said her husband was at work.

Once they were both found safe, police located the 16-year-old boy and took him into custody.

According to the police report, after the teenager was arrested, he said that he quickly told his friend he was just kidding after sending the Snapchat about killing his parents.

Police officers were shown a screenshot of the Snapchat that reportedly contained messages from the teen suspect, saying he killed his parents for “payback” for beating him in the past.

The teen’s mom reportedly told police she and the boy had been having problems and she was now afraid for her life.

She wanted to press charges against the teen because she said “he is a threat to others and himself.”

The 16-year-old was then arrested for planning/attempting/conspiring to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily harm.

KFOR did not identify the teen because he is a minor.