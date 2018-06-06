Oklahoma composer’s music to be featured on ‘Westworld’

OKLAHOMA CITY – An episode of a popular HBO show will soon feature the work of an Oklahoma composer.

Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, a Chickasaw Indian composer, says parts of two of his original compositions will be adapted for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “Westworld.”

His original compositions “Shakamaxon” and “Oktibihah” are now included as underscoring for the June 10 episode of “Westworld.”

“This episode has a major American Indian theme. I cut your music into the show, and the producers loved it,” Music editor Christopher Kaller told Tate.

Tate, an Emmy Award winning composer, is honored his music was selected for the “Westworld” sound track.

“Known for its cultural variety, ‘Westworld’ has been including an important American Indian element to the show. This particular episode is what drove the music editor to me,” Tate explained. “Some of my music was quoted directly and some used as inspiration.”

“After Djawadi made a derivative work out of one composition, “Westworld” sent me an example of his result. Basically, it is paraphrasing my music using the sonic soundscape (the orchestration). It was really cool to hear what he did,” Tate said. “I am flattered. He was moved by a certain soundscape in my music and used it as a model for his orchestration.”

This is not the first time Tate’s work will be featured on national television.

NBC contracted Tate to rework a tune for its live performance of "Peter Pan" in 2014.