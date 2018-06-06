× Penn Square Mall announces military appreciation program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Penn Square Mall announced Wednesday a military discount program with participating stores.

More than 200 Simon Malls, which includes Penn Square Mall, Mills and Premium Outlets centers now offer a military discount program that “highlights participating brands where exclusive, year-round special offers are available.”

“We’re extremely grateful for the selfless sacrifices made by the servicemen and women in our communities, and it’s an honor to be able to serve them,” said Jill Merritt, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “We know that small gestures can make a big difference and Penn Square Mall is pleased to offer ongoing support for military members and their families. We have a commitment to seeking ways to honor and recognize these heroes.”

Stores such as Gamestop, Pottery Barn, and Abercrombie & Fitch are participating.

For a full list of participating stores, click here.