Police: 8-year-old Oklahoma boy shot in the face

CUSHING, Okla. — A young child is recovering after police say he was shot in the face.

According to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a home near the 8000 block of Lumpkin Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Undersheriff Kevin Woodward says the little boy who was shot is just 8-years-old.

Undersheriff Woodward says he was shot in the face by another juvenile boy with a .22 firearm; however, he could not confirm his age or the relation.

Authorities say no adults were home at the time. We’re told when the young boy was flown to a hospital, he was alert.

At this point, police are still investigating the incident. We’re told DHS is also investigating.