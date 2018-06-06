Police investigating crash that claimed two lives in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident that claimed two lives earlier this week.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a report of a critical injury crash at the intersection of 60th Ave. SE and Alameda St.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck traveling northbound on 60th Ave. SE failed to yield or stop at the stop sign. The truck hit a motorcycle traveling westbound on Alameda St. in the intersection.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle, 57-year-old William Gallivan, died at a nearby hospital. The passenger on the motorcycle, 58-year-old Debra Gallivan, also died from her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, 53-year-old Leslie Elfring, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, but charges could be filed in the case.