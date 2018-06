OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a couple accused of stealing $500 worth of video games from an Oklahoma City Target.

On May 29th, a couple reportedly stole $500 worth of video games from the Target in the 5400 block of N. May.

Police have since released surveillance video of the suspects, hoping someone will be able to identify them.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.