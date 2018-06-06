Police trying to track down man who broke into local burger restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to track down a man who reportedly broke into a local burger restaurant.

On June 5th, around 10:30 a.m., police were called to Bunny’s Onion Burgers in the 5000 block of N. Meridian on a possible burglary.

The manager told police that someone broke into the restaurant and stole the safe while a lookout kept watch.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.