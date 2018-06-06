Reward offered for mailbox stolen from historic Oklahoma mansion

TULSA, Okla. – An original piece of property from a historic mansion in Tulsa was stolen recently, and now a reward is being offered for its return.

The Harwelden Mansion was built in 1923 by Tulsa oilman and philanthropist Earl Harwell, and served as a home for the family for decades. The English Tudor home was then given to the Arts Council of Tulsa following the death of Harwell’s widow in 1967.

For several years, it has been used as a place for events and weddings. It was also included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, organizers say they are searching for a piece of the historic structure that was recently stolen.

On May 31, officials say the mailbox from the Harwelden Mansion was stolen. The mailbox, which was original to the mansion, has “Harwell” on it.

Tampering with or stealing a mailbox is a federal crime, but the new owners are offering a $1,000 reward for the mailbox.