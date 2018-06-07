City officials asking residents to report flood damage online

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials are asking residents whose property was damaged by flooding Thursday to report it online.

Flood damage to report includes damage to a house, mobile home, apartment or business. Do not report roof leaks.

Residents must report the flooding by June 9. This is only for Oklahoma City homeowners who experienced flooding Thursday. It is not for previous storm, tornado or flood events.

Staff will not conduct a detailed site assessment like an insurance adjuster would. Residents with flood insurance should contact their agent.

Submitting a flood damage report does not register property owners for any type of emergency or disaster assistance.

Residents in need of disaster relief or assistance should call the American Red Cross of Central and Southwest Oklahoma at (405) 228-9500.

Click here to submit a report.