MOORE, Okla. – Officials in Moore are urging drivers to take precautions after police had to rescue a driver trapped in flood waters.

Police officers were called to 19th and Broadway regarding a possible trapped motorist.

Several streets are flooded, please do not drive into standing water. pic.twitter.com/tQVGxIkPMN — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) June 7, 2018

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a driver and passenger in a gray car stuck in floodwaters under the viaduct.

Officials tell News 4 that a Good Samaritan and a Moore police officer rescued the pair from waist deep water.

@MoorePolice saving two young women when their car got trapped in flooded waters under the viaduct. @kfor pic.twitter.com/tXYsW4EVZU — Kelsey Gibbs (@NewsKelsey) June 7, 2018