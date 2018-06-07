× High-speed chase ends in deadly crash in Guthrie

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A chase that started in Oklahoma City ended in a deadly crash in Guthrie.

The chase began in Oklahoma City and continued north on I-35, headed into Logan County.

That’s when Logan County deputies and Guthrie police began chasing the vehicle. Police say the driver was traveling at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

It ended in a crash near Division and College after the driver went through railroad tracks, causing the vehicle to go air-borne and crashing into Cottonwood Creek upside-down.

Police say the driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene. It is believed the driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team was called to the scene to recover the body.

Nobody else was injured.

Authorities are still investigating.