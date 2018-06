OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Dominick Yarbrough was last seen at his home near S.W 54th and Walker around 9 a.m. Thursday.

He is described as an Indian male, around 5’2″, weighing about 100 pounds with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and black shoes.

Police say he may have on a dark orange/brown hoodie.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.