Oklahoma man prepared to rescue lost kitten ends up saving baby otters

NOBLE, Okla. - An Oklahoma man found himself in an unusual predicament.

He went to rescue what he initially thought to be kittens on the side of the road in Wetumka but soon realized it was a different type of creature.

Although they're common in Oklahoma's rivers and lakes, otters are so timid that many people don't even realize they are there.

Maybe that's one of the reasons videos of their recovery at WildCare Oklahoma are getting so many shares on the foundation's Facebook page.

Rondi Large, the organization's co-founder, is getting to know the two little otters pretty well.

They've been in her care since the beginning of May. She believes a storm forced them from the water, separating them from their mothers.

"A gentleman got a call that there were two kittens on the end of a dirt road and that they were in bad shape," Large said. "So, the gentleman was very kindhearted, went to go rescue two little kittens and found otters instead."

Large said the man tried to reunite the otters with their families, as you should do with any young wild animal, but could not find them.

"So, they actually lost their moms," Large said. "So, the two of them are here."

The otters were very young when they got there, so they're learning a number of things like swimming, which is not something that comes naturally to them.

"Otters don't like water as babies," Large said. "The mom has to drag them in, and pull them, and keep working with them and try to build their confidence."

So, that's where WildCare steps in, making sure, in a few months, they'll be prepared to head back into their natural habitat.

"Getting them comfortable with live fishing and getting them the size that they can take care of themselves," Large said.

Large said they don't see otters go in every year, so having the two in their care has been a lot of fun and a real learning experience.

"Their different food preferences and how they eat. They really have bad table manners - chewing with their mouth open and their face way up in the air," she said. "So, it's really fun to see the different behaviors that really happen in the wild, but we get to see them up close."

Large said, if you encounter otters this summer, don't fret, they're very timid.

If you find an otter in need, call the WildCare Oklahoma Foundation at 405-872-9338.

They said every situation is different and they can walk you through finding the mother and what to do if that's not possible.