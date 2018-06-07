Police warning about man impersonating OG&E employee

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are warning local companies and residents about a man who is impersonating an OG&E employee and demanding payment.

Official say it recently happened Tuesday at the City National Bank, near May and Memorial.

“Just keep the door shut, call police and let police talk to the person,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

That’s a good reminder, following an alarming scam.

“The scam is related to OG&E and what the scammer is doing is he drives an orange truck that looks like an OG&E truck that has writing on the side in white letters,” Morgan said.

According to the police report, the man advised the bank employee that he was there to shut off the power because they “have not had an active account for some time and they needed to pay to make it current.”

The bank employee told the man that they have had an account that is still active for six plus months and it’s in good standing.

He then handed her a cut off notice and told her she needed to call customer service to get it resolved.

“Now, OG&E has pointed out that they will not demand payment from somebody at their door. You’ll get a cut off notice at least 10 days prior and you’ll also get phone calls,” Morgan said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (405)-235-7300.