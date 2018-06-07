Police warning metro residents of scam involving OG&E impersonator

THE SCAM: The suspect pulls up in an orange truck with white lettering on the side, and threatens to shut the victim’s electricity off if he/she does not pay their outstanding bill. The impersonator even brings a cut-off notice with them.

WHAT TO DO: OG&E will NOT come to your door and demand immediate payment. OG&E will send you an automated call, and will not request information until the account has been verified by the customer through a customer service representative. You will also receive a 10-day notice prior to actually have your services cut off. In short, OG&E will not come to your house to collect on a bill, and if you are in doubt give them a call.

In general, if you doubt the validity of someone at your door claiming to represent an organization simply request their credentials or call the organization.