Political ad shows candidate kissing his same-sex spouse

A new television ad showing a gubernatorial candidate kissing his husband is the first political spot in US history to feature a kiss between a candidate and his or her same-sex spouse, according to LGBTQ Victory Fund’s records.

“At a time when the White House and other anti-LGBTQ politicians are attempting to erase our visibility and rollback our rights, Rich Madaleno is boldly stating he’s proud of his family and will fight for all Marylanders if elected,” Annise Parker said in a statement, the president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.

The advertisement shows the Democratic candidate, Rich Madaleno, taking on President Donald Trump by talking about various issues, including defending Planned Parenthood and banning assault-style weapons in the state of Maryland.

At the end of the ad, Madaleno is seen sitting with his family.

“And what’s the number one way I piss off Donald Trump and the Republicans?” Madaleno says. He then proceeds to kiss his husband.

“Take that Trump,” Madaleno continues.

In a statement Madaleno said “achieving true equality and justice for all Marylanders” will be his “priority” as governor.

“June is LGBT Pride Month and I couldn’t think of a better time to release this ad. I am proud of my family, proud of my record of standing up for our progressive values and proud to be unflinching in standing up against hate. Love truly does trump hate,” Madaleno’s statement said.

The 30-second advertisement aired on Thursday morning in the Washington area, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Parker also noted in a statement that “It was not long ago that a gubernatorial candidate could not even run as openly LGBTQ,” adding that “Rich’s ad demonstrates how far we have come as a community and a nation.”