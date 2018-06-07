Videos: Flood waters cause several drivers to become trapped in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – As severe thunderstorms dropped large amounts of rain over central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, many drivers were caught off guard.

As the flood waters started to rise, traffic became congested on streets throughout the metro.

Oklahoma City firefighters closed parts of the Lake Hefner Parkway near Memorial Rd. after flooding became an issue under the bridge.

Just a few miles away, a car stalled in the floodwaters near Hefner and Pennsylvania Ave.

Two men had to rescue another driver near Memorial Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave. after several cars became stuck in the water.

Craig Buffington, from 101.9 the Twister, captured video of several vehicles stuck in that same area.

Officials say drivers should avoid low-lying areas and not drive into flooded roadways. If you encounter flooded roadways, you are encouraged to turn around and find another route.

