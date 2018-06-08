× Authorities identify Oklahoma City man killed after leading police on high-speed chase

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities have identified the Oklahoma City man who was killed after leading police on a high-speed chase.

The chase began in Oklahoma City around 9 p.m. Thursday night and continued north on I-35, headed into Logan County.

That’s when Logan County deputies and Guthrie police began chasing the vehicle. Police say the driver was traveling at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended in a crash near Division and College after the driver went through railroad tracks, causing the vehicle to go air-borne and crashing into Cottonwood Creek upside-down.

Police say the driver, who has been identified as 31-year-old Stephen Sloniker, died at the scene.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team was called to the scene to recover the body.

Sloniker was currently on probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.