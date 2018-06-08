Body discovered at Lake Thunderbird being investigated as possible drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Authorities are investigating after a man's body was discovered at Lake Thunderbird on Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to assist in the investigation after a woman found a man's body in the lake on Friday afternoon.

"A lady who was out here, who was out-of-state looking rose rocks saw a body floating in the water," said Lt. Mike Roe, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division.

According to Lt. Roe, the 32-year-old man likely fell into the water. Authorities have identified him, but his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

His body was pulled out of the water near the southeast side of the lake around 2 p.m. on Friday.

"I was out fishing on my kayak, come over here at Turkey Pass on the south side of Thunderbird Lake," said Ted Belling. "I was coming in to pull out to load up my kayak on the truck, and the troopers flagged me down and didn’t explain why, but they said to leave the area for about 15 minutes."

Lt. Roe said right now, it's unclear how long the man was in the water. The incident remains under investigation.

"We will be working it as far as a drowning. The parks department will be working it as far if there’s some foul play going on, but as far as the drowning, we work the drowning," Roe said.

According to Roe, early indications suggest no foul play was involved.