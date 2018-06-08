Former Oklahoma State recruit arrested in connection with armed robbery

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A former Oklahoma State football recruit has found himself in trouble with the law again.

On Wednesday, Broken Arrow police arrested former OSU football recruit Devon Thomas on complaints of wearing a mask in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm, robbery with a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police tell FOX 23 that Thomas and another person robbed the QuikTrip along Olive and Kenosha on May 30.

After receiving a tip, police arrested Thomas for the crime. While searching Thomas’ home, authorities also found two BB guns that were seen in the surveillance footage from the robbery.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has been in trouble with the law.

Shortly after signing with the Oklahoma State football team in 2014, Thomas was charged with robbery with a firearm and first-degree burglary.

After the charges surfaced, Thomas was kicked off the team without ever playing a down for the Cowboys.

He pleaded no contest to the robbery charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, he was released after serving a fraction of his sentence and is currently on probation.