Former OSU Golfer Rickie Fowler Gets Engaged

Former Oklahoma State golfer Rickie Fowler got engaged on Friday, proposing to his girlfriend Allison Stokke on the beach in Southampton, New York.

Fowler posted pictures of the proposal on social media.

Southampton will host the U.S. Open next week at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

He proposed on National Best Friend Day, and said on Instagram “Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down…I WON!!”

Stokke is a former pole vaulter and fitness model and is from Fowler’s home state of California.

The two have been dating publicly for about a year.

No wedding date has been announced.