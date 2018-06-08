“He was a really good guy,” Man shot to death outside northeast Oklahoma City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials said a man in northeast Oklahoma City has been shot to death outside of his home.

Authorities were called to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. Friday near N.E. 50th and Martin Luther King Blvd.

"I talked to him just the other day, as a matter of fact, to ask him how his mom was doing," said Quintina Traylor.

Traylor told News 4 that was one of the last conversations she had with 64-year-old Olen Gray.

"My sister heard the gunshots, and then I woke up to go to the bathroom and that's when I saw the lights going on and discovered what was going on," Traylor said.

Gray was shot and killed outside his home after a confrontation.

Police said he then stumbled inside where his mother later made a heartbreaking discovery.

"She heard the gunshots, woke up, came outside and found him back inside the door where he'd expired," said Lt. Michael Johnson with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Gray was a caretaker for his elderly mother, according to police and neighbors.

Neighbors told News 4 she is not in good health and her son's help was crucial to her daily life.

"He did a good job with her," Traylor said. "He would bring her out some days and let her sit on the porch and get fresh air when she felt like it. He was a really good guy."

Traylor said she is in disbelief because her neighborhood is normally peaceful.

Now, she's hoping and praying police find whoever is responsible for the tragic loss.

"I don't understand why anyone would want to do anything like that. It's just sad," Traylor said. "It's just a terrible morning. Not a way to get up and spend your Friday. My prayers are with the family."

No arrests have been made.

If you have information that can help, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.