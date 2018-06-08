× Man sitting on his porch shot to death in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a man sitting on his porch in northeast Oklahoma City was shot to death early Friday morning.

Authorities were called to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. near N.E. 50th and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police told KFOR that the victim was sitting outside on his porch when he became involved in an altercation.

The suspect or suspects then shot the victim outside of his home and left the scene.

Officials said the man was able to crawl back inside his home where he passed away.

Family members said the man was his mother’s caretaker because she was not doing well.

At this time, police do not have a suspect description.

More information is expected to be released later today.