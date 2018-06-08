Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify person of interest in home invasion

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify a person of interest in a home invasion.

Authorities released a sketch of the woman they’re hoping to identify on Facebook Friday.

Officials say just after midnight on May 18, “a person fitting the above description was involved in a home invasion near Webbers Falls in southeast Muskogee County.”

KFSM reports an elderly man in the home had his legs and feet bound with tape. The suspects stole a safe, medication, more than $1,000 and two televisions.

Thankfully, the man was not injured.

The woman was last seen in a dark-colored blouse and blue jeans.

She is described as:

White female

5’2″

Thick build

150 pounds

25-30 years old

Short blonde hair

Blue eyes

Tattoo on chest

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.