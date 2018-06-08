Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office hoping to identify person of interest in home invasion

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify a person of interest in a home invasion.
Authorities released a sketch of the woman they’re hoping to identify on Facebook Friday.
Officials say just after midnight on May 18, “a person fitting the above description was involved in a home invasion near Webbers Falls in southeast Muskogee County.”
KFSM reports an elderly man in the home had his legs and feet bound with tape. The suspects stole a safe, medication, more than $1,000 and two televisions.
Thankfully, the man was not injured.
The woman was last seen in a dark-colored blouse and blue jeans.
She is described as:
- White female
- 5’2″
- Thick build
- 150 pounds
- 25-30 years old
- Short blonde hair
- Blue eyes
- Tattoo on chest
Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.