Police release more info, identify 3 suspects accused in Norman kidnapping

NORMAN, Okla. – We are learning more information about an alleged kidnapping in Norman.

Around 1:15 a.m. Friday, officers were called to reports of a burglary in the 2200 block of Houston Ave, near 12th and Lindsey.

The caller told officials that three armed men were at the front door of the residence.

When officers arrived on scene, the resident told police that the three men had forced their way into the residence and kidnapped a female resident.

Police officers quickly spotted the suspects’ vehicle and pulled it over.

Norman police said three men were inside the vehicle, along with the female victim of the alleged kidnapping.

The female victim was not injured, police said.

The three men were taken into custody.

They have been identified as 21-year-old Quintez Allen, 21-year-old Jeron Kilcullen, and a 16-year-old boy.

Allen was booked into the Cleveland County jail on complaints of First Degree Burglary, Domestic Assault and Battery, Using an Offensive Weapon during Commission of a Felony, Carrying Firearms after a Felony Conviction, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Kilcullen was booked in on complaints of First Degree Burglary, Using an Offensive Weapon during Commission of a Felony, Carrying Firearms after a Felony Conviction, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.