NORMAN, Okla. – More than 3,500 people are without power in the southeastern part of the metro Friday night.

According to the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative Outage map, the outage ranges from Norman, Moore, and Choctaw.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

To report an outage to Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, callĀ (405)321-2024.

Click here to view the outage map.