Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware stores to kick off fan drive

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures continue to rise across the state, the Salvation Army is asking for help to supply fans to those in need.

A fan drive kickoff celebration will be held Saturday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westlake Ace Hardware, located at 11801 S. Western.

Until June 24, officials at Westlake Ace Hardware stores will be accepting donations of fans for those in need.

A monetary donation can be made toward fans at all Westlake hardware stores in Oklahoma City, Bethany, Edmond and Midwest City.

A $20 donation covers an entire fan, but patrons can donate any amount of money.

The Salvation Army will distribute fans locally throughout the summer to qualified individuals.