Several festivals happening 4 the weekend

OKLAHOMA – This is a big weekend for festivals!

The Red Earth Festival and deadCenter Film Festival are happening this weekend.

deadCenter has been named one of the Top 20 Coolest Film Festivals in the world. Independent films, many by Oklahoma directors, will have screenings, panels, workshops, and fun parties.

Many of these movies are screened at the Bricktown Harkins Theatre and the Museum of Art.

The Native American New Play Festival is going on at the Civic Center Music Hall.

This continues through June 16.

The festival includes playwriting workshops, family events, musical performances, and more. Performances begin at 8 p.m. and there are daytime activities on Saturday beginning at noon.

Also, come to the University of Central Oklahoma to see top athletes with physical disabilities compete in the Endeavor Games.

This is a multi-sport event including power lifting, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and many more. It is a free event!

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.