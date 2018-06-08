USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium to Get More Upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium will soon be getting more upgrades and renovations, all in an effort to lock in the Women's College World Series for decades to come.

The stadium recently finished hosting the WCWS for the 28th time the last 29 years, and the renovations will ensure it will return to Oklahoma City until at least 2035.

New media facilities, including a new press box will be in place in time for the 2019 WCWS, and an upper deck will expand the stadium for the 2020 event.

Nikki Kay reports.