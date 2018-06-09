Amazon announces plan to open second fulfillment center in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Amazon has announced plans to open a second fulfillment center in Oklahoma.

The new center will be in Tulsa, and will create 1,500 full-time jobs with opportunities for employees to engage with robotics technology.

Recently, the company confirmed plans to open the first fulfillment center in the state, in Oklahoma City, which would also create more than 1,500 full-time jobs.

“We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with benefits starting on day one.”

The Tulsa facility is expected to be more than 600,000 square feet.

Employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, household items and boys.

“I am incredibly thankful for Amazon’s decision to build a world-class facility in our city and to employ so many Tulsans. Amazon is changing the world and in Tulsa we look forward to being part of their team,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “This is the largest new employer announcement in Tulsa history. Our team at the City worked tirelessly with Amazon to ensure Tulsa was selected for this opportunity. We know Amazon could have selected any number of other cities and appreciate Amazon’s recognition of Tulsa as a city where they want to grow.”

