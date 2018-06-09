× Body found inside truck recovered from Lake Thunderbird may be missing elderly man

NORMAN, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the body of a man found in a truck recovered from Lake Thunderbird may be related to a missing person case.

Around 4:45 p.m., a truck was recovered from being submerged in the lake. The truck was located off Hog Creek Ramp.

OHP officials discovered the truck while investigating another incident at the lake.

When the truck was recovered, officials found a man dead inside.

Officials believe the man is 75-year-old Charles French, who was last seen in Norman on May 2. On May 18, the day he was reported missing, Norman police issued a Silver Alert.

Charles French’s son, James French, reported to police on May 2 that he had taken his father to the hospital in Norman for medical treatment after a car accident on April 30. However, he refused treatment for head injuries he sustained in the accident.

On May 2, Charles borrowed a white 1991 GMC pickup with the Oklahoma tag BZC-878 from a friend in Norman.

OSBI officials say the vehicle recovered from the lake Saturday is the same pickup.

However, the body will have to be positively identified through the medical examiner.