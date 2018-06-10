Crews extinguish house fire in SW Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a southwest Oklahoma City home early Sunday morning.

Crews responded near S.W. 29th St. and Villa Ave. just before 3 a.m.

Officials say when firefighters arrived on scene, heavy flames could be seen coming from the front and inside of the house.

After extinguishing the blaze, crews searched the property and determined that no one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters say that the home was lost in the fire. The vinyl siding on a neighbor’s home was damaged as well.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.