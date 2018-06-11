1 dead following stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A fight on the southwest side resulted in one person stabbed to death Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m near the corner of S.W. 45th Street and S. Blackwelder Avenue. Police said there was a disturbance, a fight that broke out between two groups of people at a home.

Neighbors nearby said they saw a commotion in front of the house before police showed up.

“A group of women, and then they saw two guys out there,” said a neighbor. “They were arguing, and I guess they thought they were playing but they were actually fighting.”

The fight got so bad, police said a man stabbed another person. The injured person was taken away in an ambulance but died at the hospital.

Police arrested the man they said did it but have not yet released his identity.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what exactly led to the murder.

“We don’t know exactly what they were fighting over or why, but we do know that they were fighting, that there were words exchanged and a physical fight broke out,” said Oklahoma City Police Officer Travis Vernier, “and eventually a person was stabbed in the course of that.”

Police couldn’t yet say how the two groups of people are related.

There could be more arrests as the investigation continues.