Drivers complain about I-35 construction project

OKLAHOMA CITY - The construction project on northbound I-35 between Memorial and 2nd Street has some drivers concerned about safety.

There are patches in the road that almost mimic speed bumps down the middle lane.

One motorcyclist says a vehicle towing a trailer almost lost control in front of him because of the difference in height on the roadway.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say they have received some complaints.

Work on the project is only being done on nights and weekends right now.