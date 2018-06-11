Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Medical examiner: 7-month-old boy at center of Amber Alert died of blunt force trauma

NORMAN, Okla. – The medical examiner’s office is releasing more information related to the death of a 7-month-old boy, who was at the center of an Amber Alert earlier this year.

Officials say it all started Feb. 19 when they responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1500 block of Lakecrest Drive.

Officers determined that 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez violently attacked the mother of his child, and then fled the home with their son, 7-month-old Jody Minjarez.

On Feb. 23, the child’s mother obtained an emergency Victim Protective Order that ordered Jody to be returned to her.

Jody Minjarez

Victor Minjarez later sent a text message to a friend, telling her to tell the child’s mother that she would never see her son again.

A week later, the Norman Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez.

The same day, authorities canceled the Amber Alert, saying Victor Minjarez was arrested at a vacant home in the 3000 block of Venice Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Victor Minjarez, Oklahoma County Jail

Although police said Minjarez was in custody, they said they were still searching for the baby.

A short time later, police said they found the body of Jody Minjarez in a trashcan outside of the home.

In a probable cause affidavit, Minjarez claimed that he put the infant on a mattress near a heater and woke up to find the child covered in blisters and choking. He claimed that he performed CPR, but the baby died.

Minjarez says the child died about a week before he was arrested.

“Minjarez stated the victim remained in the trash bags inside the trash can for one week until he was arrested on this day and [victim] was located. Minjarez said he did not call 911 or seek medical help for the [victim] because he knew he was wanted by the Police,” the affidavit states.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released a report of Jody Minjarez’s death and ruled his death a homicide.

According to the report, the 7-month-old died from blunt force trauma to the head, causing a skull fracture and a subdural hematoma.

The report also states that the baby’s body was decomposed.

Minjarez was officially charged with first-degree murder, desecrating a human corpse and second-degree burglary.