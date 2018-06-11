Metro waitress arrested on first day on the job after allegedly skimming customers’ credit cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A server's first day on the job at a metro restaurant didn't last long after she was arrested for allegedly using a credit card skimmer on customers' cards.

Rachael Elizabeth Tyler, 34, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one felony count of unlawful use of a computer. According to police, Tyler also had multiple outstanding Oklahoma City and Tulsa County warrants.

Police were called late Thursday evening to the Twin Peaks restaurant in the 6400 block of Southwest 3rd Street for a report of an employee possibly stealing while on the job. The manager told police one of her employees had a card skimmer in her pocket.

When the manager checked surveillance footage, she could see Tyler "scanning customers' bank cards on the skimmer," according to a police report.

The manager said of the video she watched, Tyler scanned four to five cards in a computer terminal to pay the customer's bill and then swiped the card down towards her pocket before returning the card to the unsuspecting customer.

Tyler, who had worked for the Twin Peaks restaurant in the past year, quit after failing to show up for work one day. Thursday was her first day back on the job.

According to the police report, the manager said she wasn't sure if Tyler was skimming cards when she first worked at the restaurant.

Twin Peaks' district manager is not commenting. Calls to the Texas-based company were not returned.

Tyler's bond was set at $2,000.