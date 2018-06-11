× Oklahoma City man killed after crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma City man was killed after a crash in Grady County.

On June 10th, around 9 p.m., Jacob Gordon, 25, was driving his 2001 Pontiac Firebird eastbound on County Road 1210 in Tuttle when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another vehicle head on.

Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger inside his car was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.