Oklahoma man released after 26 years in prison after DNA evidence clears him in murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man convicted of a 1992 murder has been released from prison after a judge’s ruling due to new DNA evidence.

Johnny Tallbear has been in prison for almost 26 years for a crime he claims he didn’t commit.

Tallbear was convicted for the 1992 murder of a transient.

Tallbear’s attorneys with the Innocence Project said new testing on DNA from the scene led to the discovery of DNA matching two unknown men, but not Tallbear.

Tallbear was convicted over twenty years ago based on the testimony of an eye-witness placing him at the scene.

According to his attorneys, Tallbear saw two men struggling that day back in 1992, but he was not involved in the altercation.

An Oklahoma County judge ordered Tallbear’s release on Monday based on the results of this latest DNA test.