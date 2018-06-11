Oklahoma man shot, killed by home invasion suspect

TULSA, Okla. – Detectives are searching for a home invasion suspect accused of killing a man in a quiet Tulsa neighborhood.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department tell KJRH that the suspect broke into the victim’s home early Monday morning.

The initial investigation reveals that the homeowner struggled with the suspect before he was shot.

When emergency crews arrived at the home, they performed CPR on the homeowner, but he was pronounced dead at the home.

Authorities are still searching for clues, but say a suspect has not been identified at this point.