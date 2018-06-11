Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear arguments on petition to repeal tax hikes

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments regarding a recent petition to repeal tax hikes.

On Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two challenges to a referendum petition to repeal House Bill 1010XX.

The bill, which passed in March, raises taxes on cigarettes, motor fuels, and some oil and gas production. The petition to repeal the bill is championed by the group ‘Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite!,’ which has been backed by former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn.

“It is easy to pass a tax increase. It’s easy to spend other people’s money,” Dr. Coburn said in March. “There’s lots of areas where we can go and find the money. That’s not the problem. The question is do you have the leadership that will go and do it? That’s my complaint.”

The arguments to be heard Monday represent several educational organizations, including the Oklahoma Education Association. In its written argument, the group claims "the gist" of the petition is insufficient and misleading as it is written backwards.

"The petition, if successful, would not as the gist suggests 'repeal' HB1010XX. Rather, it would, either temporarily or permanently, prevent HB1010XX from becoming law in the first place," the written argument states. "While the gist makes clear that HB1010XX would increase taxes, it completely ignores the fact that the revenue raised from those taxes is to be apportioned to fund the basic services of core government."

They also noted HB1023XX, which increases the minimum salary schedule for teachers, is contingent upon the enactment of HB1010XX.

In response, written arguments from the legal counsel representing Coburn and members of Oklahoma Taxypayers Unite! contend the petition will not cause a repeal of the teacher pay raise bill.

"One of the final sections of the HB1023XX states that it is contingent upon the enactment of HB1010XX, but this contingency has already been met," court documents state. "The process of enactment for HB1010XX was completed as soon as it was approved by a super-majority of the House and Senate and signed by the Governor."

Hearings arguments are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday at the Judicial Center.