One motorcyclist killed, another injured after tragic crash in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One motorcyclist was killed and another was injured after a tragic crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Darrel Lee Wallace, 54, of Oklahoma City, was driving his motorcycle onto I-44 from the N.W. 10th Street ramp when he struck the curb.

Wallace reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and fell off of it.

That is when another motorcyclist ridding behind Wallace, struck the man, causing him to also fall off of his own motorcycle.

Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in good condition.