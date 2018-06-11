Pioneer Woman expanding her empire in Pawhuska with new pizzeria

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – ‘The Pioneer Woman’ is expanding her empire in Pawhuska.

This past weekend, the Food Network star took to Instagram to share the news about her latest venture- her first pizza restaurant.

The pizzeria, called P-Town Pizza, is expected to open sometime this week.

Ree Drummond opened her first brick-and-mortar business, the Pioneer Woman Mercantile in 2016.

In April, Drummond unveiled her eight-room boutique hotel called “The Boarding House.”

This summer, Drummond is also expected to open a reservations only restaurant called P.W. Steakhouse and Saloon.